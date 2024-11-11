Here’s how the community around George Floyd Square is reacting to Minneapolis’ latest redesign plan

George Floyd Square at the intersection of Chicago Ave. and 38th St. on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minn. The intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue is the site of George Floyd's death and has become a gathering place for people to pay their respects and remember him. It is an important space for racial healing and justice among many members of the community and visitors from all over. This area, also called George Floyd Square, pays tribute to his life and is a powerful way for the Minneapolis community to rally around the importance of Black lives. (Brian Peterson, Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)