Second-grader brings gun to St. Paul school

A second-grader brought a gun to his St. Paul elementary school late Thursday morning, officials said.
The Bruce Vento School student had the handgun in a jacket pocket and intended to show it to friends, said Police Sgt. Toy Vixayvong.
Officers recovered the gun, said the sergeant, who has yet to find out whether the weapon was loaded.
Police remained at the school in the 400 block of E. Case Avenue into the afternoon, but the sergeant emphasized that “there are no threats to the school and students.”