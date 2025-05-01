St. Paul

Second-grader brings gun to St. Paul school

Police said they have recovered the weapon but have yet to say whether it was loaded.

By Paul Walsh

May 1, 2025 at 6:27PM
A second-grader brought a gun to school Thursday. (St. Paul School District)

A second-grader brought a gun to his St. Paul elementary school late Thursday morning, officials said.

The Bruce Vento School student had the handgun in a jacket pocket and intended to show it to friends, said Police Sgt. Toy Vixayvong.

Officers recovered the gun, said the sergeant, who has yet to find out whether the weapon was loaded.

Police remained at the school in the 400 block of E. Case Avenue into the afternoon, but the sergeant emphasized that “there are no threats to the school and students.”

