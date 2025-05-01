In a day of ‘unimaginable violence,’ Minneapolis police officers honored for courage

Steady cracks of gunfire echoed and sirens wailed as Minneapolis Police officers exited their squad cars on Blaisdell Avenue. It was May 30, 2024, just a few minutes after officer Jamal Mitchell was shot in the head by a homicide suspect.
“Where?” Where’s the guy shooting?" officer Luke Kittock asked civilians crouched behind a vehicle before they pointed in the direction of Mustafa Mohamed, who continued to fire indiscriminately after fatally shooting Mitchell.
“Move! Move!” Kittock, armed with a rifle, shouted as they ran toward the shooter while returning fire. Not long afterward, Mohamed was dead.
For acting without hesitation in the face of danger and tragedy, Kittock and his fellow officers who responded to the chaotic scene that day were awarded the Medal of Honor Wednesday night during the Minneapolis Police Department’s annual ceremony at the Ukrainian American Community Center.
Chief Brian O’Hara read a description for each officer’s acts on that chaotic day.
Fellow officer Eric Withanom moved up with a ballistic shield, while officer Nicholas Kapinos also fired with his handgun. The two firing officers Kittock and Kapinos took down Mohamed, allowing officers to rush to provide medical aid to Mitchell.
“This was a day of unimaginable violence that revealed the true spirit of service, courage, sacrifice and compassion,” O’Hara said at the ceremony as the officers stood on stage.
Mohamed had shot and killed two people earlier that day in the apartment complex at 2221 Blaisdell Av. Mitchell was responding to the shooting, and had gone to check on Mohamed in the street, thinking he had been shot himself and needed help.