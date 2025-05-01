Minneapolis

In a day of ‘unimaginable violence,’ Minneapolis police officers honored for courage

The ceremony gave medals of honor and lifesaving awards to the team that responded to the chaotic shooting scene during the murder of officer Jamal Mitchell.

By Louis Krauss

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 1, 2025 at 4:53PM
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara hugs Tori Myslajek, the partner of fallen officer Jamal Mitchell, during an event honoring the bravery demonstrated by the officers who responded to the tragic line-of-duty death of officer Mitchell in 2024. The ceremony was held at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Minneapolis on Wednesday. (Richard Tsong-Taatariii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Steady cracks of gunfire echoed and sirens wailed as Minneapolis Police officers exited their squad cars on Blaisdell Avenue. It was May 30, 2024, just a few minutes after officer Jamal Mitchell was shot in the head by a homicide suspect.

“Where?” Where’s the guy shooting?" officer Luke Kittock asked civilians crouched behind a vehicle before they pointed in the direction of Mustafa Mohamed, who continued to fire indiscriminately after fatally shooting Mitchell.

“Move! Move!” Kittock, armed with a rifle, shouted as they ran toward the shooter while returning fire. Not long afterward, Mohamed was dead.

For acting without hesitation in the face of danger and tragedy, Kittock and his fellow officers who responded to the chaotic scene that day were awarded the Medal of Honor Wednesday night during the Minneapolis Police Department’s annual ceremony at the Ukrainian American Community Center.

Chief Brian O’Hara read a description for each officer’s acts on that chaotic day.

Fellow officer Eric Withanom moved up with a ballistic shield, while officer Nicholas Kapinos also fired with his handgun. The two firing officers Kittock and Kapinos took down Mohamed, allowing officers to rush to provide medical aid to Mitchell.

“This was a day of unimaginable violence that revealed the true spirit of service, courage, sacrifice and compassion,” O’Hara said at the ceremony as the officers stood on stage.

Minneapolis police Chief Brian O’Hara, right, recognizes officers receiving the Medal of Honor at the Ukrainian Cultural Center on Wednesday. (Richard Tsong-Taatariii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Mohamed had shot and killed two people earlier that day in the apartment complex at 2221 Blaisdell Av. Mitchell was responding to the shooting, and had gone to check on Mohamed in the street, thinking he had been shot himself and needed help.

Others given the award were Lt. Dave Garman, who went to Mitchell’s side and took off Mitchell’s vest to attempt life-saving efforts, and officer Alexandra De Lugo, who helped transport Mitchell to the hospital by ambulance.

De Lugo and a firefighter rushed Mitchell to the hospital, but he ultimately passed from his injuries.

Mitchell was posthumously given a Medal of Honor Wednesday night, along with officer of the year for the Fifth Precinct.

Tori Myslajek watches as Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell is posthumously awarded the Department Purple Heart Medal. (Richard Tsong-Taatariii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

His longtime partner, Tori Myslajek, looked on in tears as O’Hara and Mayor Jacob Frey lauded the late officer’s bravery. In an interview following the ceremony, Myslajek thanked O’Hara, and the department for their support in the past year for herself and their four children.

“All the officers have been so kind, and it’s such a good community,” she said.

Myslajek added that Mitchell was “Always about serving the community and making a difference.” The officer had previously worked in New Haven, Conn., and wanted to make a bigger difference by taking the job with Minneapolis police, she added.

The auditorium was packed with officers’ families, with dozens of officers and some non-officers receiving awards for categories such as lifesaving, “excellence in tactics and de-escalation,” and “excellence in investigation.”

Additional medals of honor were given to a team of officers who saved lives during the civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd. The officers made their way through a hostile crowd to rescue a man who had been stabbed close to his heart, O’Hara said. They also rescued a person who had been seriously injured with a blunt object by putting him on an “improvised cart” to get him to safety.

Officer Chad Fuchs of the 2nd Precinct receives the Officer of the Year award from Chief Brian O’Hara. (Richard Tsong-Taatariii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Officer of the Year award was given to officer Chad Fuchs from the Second Precinct.

His 2024 accomplishments included apprehending burglary suspects in Northeast Minneapolis, stopping a “suicide by cop” scenario and saving a two-month-old infant who was suffering from fentanyl poisoning. Assistant Chief Katie Blackwell called Fuchs a “quiet leader and a trusted mentor officer.”

