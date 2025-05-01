An ‘illegal class’ of e-bike brings friction, complaints on Minnesota trails

The signs posted on the Xcel Energy mountain bike trail system at Quarry Lake Park in Shakopee make it clear:
No throttles allowed.
“I can think of multiple instances of confrontations with groups riding those bikes,” said Kyle Sobota, senior city planner and coach of the Shakopee mountain biking team, which helps maintain the trail.
“Those bikes” are a specific type that are often called electric motorbikes or “e-motos.” Some models can reach more than 40 mph, and they’re an increasingly common sight where they shouldn’t be, such as on multiuse paths, mountain bike trails and city streets.
“They’re everywhere,” said Jason Tufty, president of Minnesota Off-Road Cyclists (MORC), a volunteer group that builds and maintains mountain biking trails.
Though some e-moto bikes are legal, others are technically not because they have a throttle and motors that can propel them more than 28 miles per hour — a speed beyond what Minnesota law allows for e-bikes.
Tufty and Sobota said e-motos have drawn attention because the bikes have become popular among younger riders, some of whom struggle to handle the bikes or who might be younger than Minnesota’s legal age of 15 to ride an e-bike.
E-motos have become such a safety issue that even the motocross crowd doesn’t want them in areas near their races.