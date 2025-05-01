The man who fell over a railing at PNC Park is in critical condition. Police say it was an accident

PITTSBURGH — A man who fell from the 21-foot-high Clemente Wall in right field at PNC Park during Wednesday night's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs remained in critical condition on Thursday morning.
Pittsburgh Public Safety, which includes Pittsburgh Police and EMS, posted on X Thursday that the ''incident is being treated as accidental in nature.''
The unidentified man fell onto the warning track in right field just as Pirates star Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to put Pittsburgh ahead 4-3. Players began waving frantically for medical personnel and pointing to the man.
The fan was tended to for approximately five minutes by members of both the Pirates and Cubs training staffs as well as PNC personnel, before being removed from the field on a cart. He was taken to the trauma center at Allegheny General Hospital, where he remained on Thursday.
Pittsburgh owner Bob Nutting said the club was ''deeply saddened'' and ''truly heartbroken'' over what he called a ''terrible accident.''
''In times like these, we must come together, support one another, and keep him and his loved ones in our prayers,'' Nutting said in a statement. ''We also want to thank and appreciate the efforts of the first responders who rushed to his attention and provided him with compassionate care."
The railing that runs along the Clemente Wall in right field is three feet (36 inches) in height, which exceeds the building code requirements of 26 inches, according to Pirates vice president of communications Brian Warecki.
Fans were sitting in the front row above the Clemente Wall on Thursday ahead of the series finale between the two teams.