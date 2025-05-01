Minneapolis City Council considers barring discrimination based on body weight and height

The Minneapolis City Council will consider Thursday expanding civil rights protections, barring discrimination against people on the basis of their height and weight, housing status or because they were formerly incarcerated.
If the ordinance passes, it would go into effect Aug. 1 and Minneapolis would become the eighth U.S. city to outlaw weight- and height-based discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations — joining cities such as New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., according to the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance.
Minneapolis would also become the third city in the nation to prohibit discrimination against people based on their criminal background. Atlanta and Kansas City have similar protections.
Under the new protections, employers couldn’t terminate someone for living out of their car. Employers couldn’t deny someone a job based on a 10-year-old conviction without doing an individual assessment. A college couldn’t ban convicted felons. A prospective employer couldn’t discriminate against someone based on their height or weight.
Last week, the council’s Public Health and Safety Committee unanimously approved the civil rights ordinance sponsored by Council Members Robin Wonsley and Jason Chavez.
During a public hearing on the proposal, Tigress Osborn, executive director of the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance, said only two states and seven cities have any protections against size discrimination.
People deserve recourse when a doctor won’t treat them, a judge assumes they’re a bad parent or a school or employer won’t give them an appropriate desk and chair, Osborn said.
“This is a serious issue that we’re not taking seriously enough,” Osborn said.