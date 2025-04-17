Minneapolis council expands rules to allow street food vendors to legally sell

More people — particularly recent immigrants — may soon be able to legally sell food and drinks from carts in Minneapolis.
The City Council voted 13-0 Thursday to loosen restrictions on where sidewalk cart vendors are allowed to sell, expanding it to a much broader area: the city’s “goods and services corridor,” an assemblage of streets across the city. The ordinance now goes to Mayor Jacob Frey, who is supportive of the measure.
The issue has become more pressing as the number of people selling food in city parks and street corners has multiplied since the pandemic. Unlicensed vendors began appearing in Minneapolis in 2023, many of them asylum-seekers from Ecuador and Central America who don’t yet have a permit to work legally in the U.S.
Most vendors have been concentrated in Powderhorn Park, Minnehaha Park, the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, and along Hiawatha Avenue, Chicago Avenue and Lake Street; Bryant Avenue and Lake Street and along Hennepin Avenue.
The nonprofit Minnesota Immigrant Movement did a survey and found most street vendors are women and make an average of $60 a day. Last year, the city saw an increase in unlicensed vendors, along with complaints about them. Dozens of people were cited for operating sidewalk food carts without a license, and seven unlicensed vendors were fined $200, with some repeat offenders racking up $3,000 in fines.
Inspectors are sometimes accompanied by police officers, because often vendors resist giving their identities and sometimes are uncooperative or are with a large group. Jovita Morales, director of the Minnesota Immigrant Movement, told the Star Tribune in October that some city inspectors have threatened vendors with deportation; city officials disputed that.
The vendors must use carts that store food at the proper temperature and make them eligible for a city license. City Council Member Jason Chavez said city staff will work with vendors to ensure their carts are compliant. There’s still no license that would allow vendors to stand in medians or in traffic.
Council members Chavez and Aurin Chowdhury worked with the vendors for nearly two years to come up with the plan.