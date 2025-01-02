Minneapolis City Council did much more than weigh in on Israel vs. Hamas in 2024

Progressives took control of the council in November 2023, winning seven seats and snatching the majority from moderates aligned with Frey. But they lack the nine seats needed to override his vetoes. During their first year in control of the council — halfway through the council’s two-year terms and as they head toward the city election in November — the council took action on 1,170 matters by mid-October. In the first seven months of the year alone, the council introduced 48 ordinances — about double the total for all of 2022 and 2023 — and almost 70% of the council’s proposals were moving toward final action.