Tina Fey’s reboot of ‘The Four Seasons’ feels like a throwback

It’s all pleasant and watchable and elaborately over-narrated; even the clashes with their college-aged children feel predigested. Because the characters are written as relatively intelligent, they are (almost) all able to comment, with irony and accuracy, on their own situations — and analyze themselves and the way others are reacting. Calvani routinely steals the show as Claude, the one exception, whose approach to love differs from the thoroughly American, therapy-first approach everyone else uses to muscle through conflict. Kenney-Silver is particularly good as the left-behind spouse trying to gauge whether her place in the group was ever real.