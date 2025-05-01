Review: Do yourself a favor and decline ‘Another Simple Favor’

You would think that would have been the end of it, but no. The stars have regathered, along with director Paul Feig, to somehow spring Emily from jail - it’s never convincingly explained how or why the character’s been granted parole, but there’s the American justice system for you - and head to Capri, off the coast of Italy, for her lavish wedding to Dante (Michele Morrone), a former boyfriend with the physique of a romance-novel cover model and the mob ties of Vito Corleone. For a dash of further implausibility, Emily asks Stephanie to be her maid of honor, notwithstanding that her onetime best friend is the reason she went to jail in the first place.