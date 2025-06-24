Nation

Temperature in New York City reaches 100 degrees as eastern US swelters under extreme heat wave

The temperature in New York City reached 100 degrees Tuesday as the eastern U.S. sweltered under an extreme heat wave.

The Associated Press
June 24, 2025 at 4:51PM
People cross the Brooklyn Bridge during a heatwave on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Olga Fedorova) (Olga Fedorova/The Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The temperature in New York City reached 100 degrees Tuesday as the eastern U.S. sweltered under an extreme heat wave.

Kennedy International Airport recorded 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) at midday, according to the National Weather Service.

Large swaths of the country were broiling under a heat dome, worsened by a humid atmosphere that’s circling the East.

After nearly 40 US cities broke record high marks Monday, the weather service expected dozens of records Tuesday when the heat dome should hit its peak.

But just as dangerous as triple digit heat is the lack of cooling at night, driven by that humidity.

Residents carry water and use an electric fan to stay cool during a heat wave in Raleigh, N.C., on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (CORNELL WATSON/The New York Times)
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

