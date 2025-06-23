11-year-old boy dies in fatal shooting at Minneapolis park

An 11-year-old boy was shot to death Monday afternoon in north Minneapolis’ Folwell Park, police say.
Officers responded after getting reports of gunfire a little after 2 p.m. along Dowling Avenue North, Minneapolis police spokesman Sgt. Garrett Parten said.
A short time later, a resident near the intersection of Morgan and Dowling avenues said he heard cries for help and found the 11-year-old boy with at least one life-threatening gunshot, in front of his house.
The boy was with two other males of unknown age, Parten said. The resident began driving the injured boy in his vehicle to the hospital. On the way, the man located an officer at the intersection of Dowling and Penn avenues and pulled over. The officer pulled the injured boy from the vehicle and started life-saving efforts.
Fire and emergency medical workers responded as well, and despite their efforts, the boy died at the scene, Parten said.
Police say the boy was likely shot in Folwell Park. There were reports of gunfire in the park and reports that one vehicle may have been driving through the park at the time. There were also one or two other vehicles in the parking lot or driveway of the park.
There have been no arrests, and police are still investigating to determine what led to the shooting.
The department has not disclosed what the relationship was between the boy and the two other people who were with him when he was found injured.