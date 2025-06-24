Trump travel ban disrupting business trips for immigrants in Minnesota

Art dealer Martin Akinseye travels to Africa four times each year to meet with artisans and buy art at fairs and festivals, with a trip planned to Ghana and Liberia in September.
Like several other immigrant business-owners at Midtown Global Market, a bustling international marketplace on Lake Street, Akinseye depends on these trips for his Simba Craftware store that sells goods from 30 different countries.
But now, he and other company heads worry President Donald Trump’s new and pending travel bans on 35 countries will crush their ability to get the supplies needed to run their companies.
“I will have to ask and figure this out,” said Akinseye, who has three companies in all that depend on international travel.
Akinseye, a green-card holder and native of Nigeria, is technically exempted from the restrictions under Trump’s executive orders.
But attorneys warn that U.S. border officers have stopped many legal immigrants at U.S. airports, searched their cellphones and laptops and interrogated them upon their return to the United States after travel abroad.
Officers have detained some long-time U.S. residents.
The Trump administration says the travel bans are to bolster U.S. security and public safety.