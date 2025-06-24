Minnesota Poll: Most oppose Trump’s immigration policies — but broad support outside metro

A new poll finds stark geographic divides over President Donald Trump’s top domestic issue: While the majority of Minnesotans oppose the president’s immigration policies, there’s broad support outside the metro, even for deportations without court hearings.
The latest Minnesota Star Tribune/Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communication Minnesota Poll found that 55% of Minnesotans polled oppose Trump’s immigration moves while 43% support them.
Suburban respondents outside Hennepin and Ramsey counties were divided on Trump’s immigration policies, with 51% saying they support them, and in greater Minnesota, most strongly back the president on this issue.
Poll respondent Lynn Franklin, a 68-year-old retired road construction worker from Stearns County, said his own views on immigration, which include strong support for Trump’s mass deportation push, have nothing to do with the nationalities of most recent arrivals.
“I don’t care if you’re Mexican, you’re Somalian — I don’t care where you’re from,” said Franklin, a Republican and descendant of Irish immigrants to North Dakota. “We’re a country of immigrants; I understand that. Just do it legally.”
The poll also found that a majority — 53% of poll respondents — disapprove of the Trump administration’s recent push to deport undocumented immigrants without a court hearing. Yet 92% of Republicans back the president on that question.