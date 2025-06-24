About the Minnesota Poll

Poll methodology
The findings of this week’s Star Tribune/Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communication Minnesota Poll are based on live telephone interviews conducted June 16-18, 2025, with 800 Minnesota registered voters. The poll was conducted for the Minnesota Star Tribune and the Hubbard School by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy Inc. of Jacksonville, Fla.
Those interviewed were randomly selected from a phone-matched Minnesota voter registration list. Quotas were assigned to reflect voter registration by county. The interviews were conducted via landline (28%) and cellphone (72%).
The margin of sampling error for this sample of 800 Minnesota registered voters, according to standards customarily used by statisticians, is no more than plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. This means that there is a 95% probability that the “true” figure would fall within that range if all voters were surveyed. The margin of sampling error is higher for any subgroup, such as a gender or age grouping.
The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 36% Democrats, 31% Republicans and 33% independents or other.
Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.
Readers can email questions to matt.delong@startribune.com.