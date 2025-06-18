Trump’s immigration crackdown straining labor force for Minnesota ag, food operations

As agricultural and canning operations are ramping up for the summer, they are trying to figure out the possible repercussions of stepped-up immigration enforcement.
The workforce for these businesses has become tighter over the past few years, and many were worried that the threat of raids coupled with increased security at the Mexican border would further deplete summer help.
“It’s kind of a freak-out time [for the agriculture supply line],” said Fernando Quijano, economics educator with the University of Minnesota educator in Moorhead. “We’re talking about agriculture, man, some of the most serious business we have in the United States.”
This week many farm groups and commodity associations are staying quiet about the latest guidance from the Department of Homeland Security. Just a week ago, DHS reportedly paused raids on rural areas, after pressure from those same groups.
But on Monday, the Trump administration reversed course. DHS officials said there would be “no safe spaces” for companies that use undocumented labor.
The policy whipsaw came after a meatpacking plant raid in Nebraska last week and heavy lobbying of U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and other officials by farm and food companies.
The mixed signals carry another level of worry for those who rely on immigrant labor, say Minnesota rural economic experts.
Most of these dairy and pork farms, meat processors and vegetable canneries are in rural Minnesota, where support for President Donald Trump remains close to 50%.