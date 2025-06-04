Rural Minnesota county officials still baffled about federal ‘sanctuary’ list and are still mad

WASHINGTON ‐ Rural Minnesota county officials are still trying to figure out why they were placed on a federal “sanctuary jurisdictions” list that has since been deleted.
At the Wright County board meeting Tuesday, commission Chair Darek Vetsch the Department of Homeland Security posted some misinformation and thanked the office of Rep. Tom Emmer, the House Republican whip, for intervening and “getting this post removed.
“It was leading to a lot of angst and misinformation being spread out there,” Vetsch said.
The Homeland Security list included 20 mostly rural counties, plus the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul and the state of Minnesota. Several county officials said they had no idea why they were placed on the list, thought they were complying with the law and worried about the implications.
The Department of Homeland Security over the weekend took down the list, which it had announced with a message that threatened to withhold grant funds and possibly take legal action against the government entities named.
This week, officials said they still do not have an explanation.
“We don’t know what we did to get on the list,” said Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka at the Tuesday board meeting in St. Cloud. “There’s no set criteria or anything that we could even look at to try to correct everything.”
Wright County Commissioner Kirby Moynagh said in an email after the meeting that he opted not to file a resolution over the matter after DHS deleted the list.