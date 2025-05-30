News & Politics

Fed’s new immigration ‘sanctuary’ designation for rural Minnesota counties leaves officials baffled

County officials say they are following the law, as far as they know, and they have failed at their attempts to get answers on why they are on the list.

By Christopher Vondracek and

Christopher Magan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 30, 2025 at 9:01PM
The Department of Homeland Security, which includes Immigration and Customs Enforcement, updated a list of "sanctuary jurisdictions" that includes 20 rural Minnesota counties. (Alex Brandon/The Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — When the administrator of Pipestone County saw it on the latest U.S. Department of Homeland Security watchlist for “sanctuary” cities and counties, he was confused.

The rural county hugging the South Dakota border with a population below 10,000 people had never declared itself a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants. Over 60% of voters there supported President Donald Trump in the fall.

“It makes no sense why this is going on,” said Steve Ewing, administrator for Pipestone County, on Friday. “Tell you the truth, we don’t know where this even came from.”

DHS had a lot of Minnesota officials flummoxed after seeing the agency’s list of “sanctuary jurisdictions.”

The distinction is important because it could lead to funding cuts and DHS said it would “pursue all necessary legal remedies and enforcement measures” against locales that refuse to help the Trump administration’s deportation efforts.

Some Minnesota municipalities on the list were unsurprising. The state’s largest cities — Minneapolis and St. Paul — have adopted policies saying they would not help federal agents deport undocumented immigrants. They have not openly declared themselves to be literal “sanctuary cities,” but they have prepared to fight.

“I’m full of concern that our president and the White House are asserting power it does not have,” said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, who called out bullying tactics, worrying about nearly $200 million in federal funding for Minnesota’s capital city. “I think it is mean-spirited, and I think it is outside the law.”

The DHS list also includes the state of Minnesota and 20 mostly rural and Republican-leaning counties like Lyon and Nobles, home to many immigrants working the pork and turkey packinghouses and other agricultural operations.

Sheriff Eric Wallen, talking by phone from Marshall, aid he was “baffled” at why Lyon County is listed.

“As far as I know, we’re doing everything that the law allows us to do,” he said.

On Friday morning, the sheriff called ICE, only to be put on hold. He said he hung up after realizing he wasn’t going to be transferred to someone.

“I have not spoken with any of those people from those agencies,” Wallen said. “I have not been informed as to why they think we should be on this list.”

DHS on Friday issued a statement to the Star Tribune saying the list was compiled using myriad factors, including self-identification as a sanctuary entity, “noncompliance” with federal law enforcement, “restrictions on information-sharing” and “legal protections” for undocumented people.

Officials did not explain why specific counties were included.

“The list is actively reviewed, will be regularly updated, and can be changed at any time,” said a DHS spokesman. “President Trump and Secretary [Kristi] Noem have been clear: sanctuary jurisdictions should immediately cease violation of Federal law and cooperate with law enforcement.”

Local officials said that explanation did not help.

In central Minnesota’s Stearns County, Joe Perske, a longtime county commissioner, said he and other local officials thought they were cooperating with federal law enforcement to the extent of what is legal in Minnesota.

“We are cooperating to the full extent of the law, but by the same token, we want to make sure people’s rights are protected,” Perske said.

County attorney Janelle Kendall explained that Stearns County complies with ICE but does not hold people for the federal government if they are in jail on county charges.

Stearns County, which includes St. Cloud, has never taken action regarding a “sanctuary county” designation, its leaders said.

But, according to Perske, they’ve made strides in working with the Somali and Latino community, protecting immigrant’s rights, including implementing a community policing agreement in 2021 signed by the sheriff’s office and several community groups.

“We have a good number of immigrant workers at meatpacking [facilities] and large dairy farms in the western part of the county,” Perske said.

The absence of a detailed explanation from DHS left some local officials, particularly those who do want to become compliant with federal law, scrambling for answers.

Richard Hodsdon, attorney for the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association, said no counties have ever declared themselves sanctuaries from immigration enforcement. There’s not even a legal definition in federal law for what it means to be a sanctuary city, county or state.

“It is simply a label with no legal significance that creates tremendous political pressure,” Hodsdon said.

Many sheriffs remain reluctant to honor ICE detainer requests because of the legal liability they face when they do. Immigration offenses are technically a civil issue in the U.S., and if law enforcement entities hold someone beyond their legal authority under criminal law, they can be sued for civil rights and other violations.

Anoka and Nobles counties already have lost legal cases related to ICE detainers, and Carver County is facing a lawsuit for allegedly slow-walking the release of an inmate wanted by immigration agents.

Hodsdon says DHS urged law enforcement agencies across the U.S. to sign agreements to help with immigration enforcement as a signal of cooperation with the administration. Only a handful of Minnesota counties have signed on — including Cass, Crow Wing, Freeborn, Itasca, Jackson and Kandiyohi. None of those counties are on the DHS list released Thursday.

However, Hodsdon says agreeing to cooperate doesn’t end the legal liability sheriffs and other law enforcement face for potential civil rights and other violations. Minnesota officials have pressed federal agencies on that concern and the response has been: “You’re on your own.”

The head-scratching on Friday did prompt some county officials to recount letters they’d been sent back in December by America First Legal, a group founded by Trump adviser Stephen Miller and most recently led by Brooke Rollins, now serving as Trump’s secretary for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Those letters stated: “We have identified your jurisdiction as a sanctuary jurisdiction that is violating federal law.”

Back in Pipestone, Ewing said his county is not accustomed to being in the middle of a national political storm.

“I’ll tell you, we are following state statute,” Ewing said. “But we’re between a rock and a hard place.”

Includes reporting from Star Tribune reporters JP Lawrence and Jenny Berg.

Christopher Vondracek

Agriculture Reporter

Christopher Vondracek covers agriculture for the Star Tribune.

Christopher Magan

Reporter

Christopher Magan covers Hennepin County.

