Fed’s new immigration ‘sanctuary’ designation for rural Minnesota counties leaves officials baffled

WASHINGTON — When the administrator of Pipestone County saw it on the latest U.S. Department of Homeland Security watchlist for “sanctuary” cities and counties, he was confused.
The rural county hugging the South Dakota border with a population below 10,000 people had never declared itself a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants. Over 60% of voters there supported President Donald Trump in the fall.
“It makes no sense why this is going on,” said Steve Ewing, administrator for Pipestone County, on Friday. “Tell you the truth, we don’t know where this even came from.”
DHS had a lot of Minnesota officials flummoxed after seeing the agency’s list of “sanctuary jurisdictions.”
The distinction is important because it could lead to funding cuts and DHS said it would “pursue all necessary legal remedies and enforcement measures” against locales that refuse to help the Trump administration’s deportation efforts.
Some Minnesota municipalities on the list were unsurprising. The state’s largest cities — Minneapolis and St. Paul — have adopted policies saying they would not help federal agents deport undocumented immigrants. They have not openly declared themselves to be literal “sanctuary cities,” but they have prepared to fight.
“I’m full of concern that our president and the White House are asserting power it does not have,” said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, who called out bullying tactics, worrying about nearly $200 million in federal funding for Minnesota’s capital city. “I think it is mean-spirited, and I think it is outside the law.”
The DHS list also includes the state of Minnesota and 20 mostly rural and Republican-leaning counties like Lyon and Nobles, home to many immigrants working the pork and turkey packinghouses and other agricultural operations.