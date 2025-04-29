The detentions and deportations in Minnesota during Trump’s first 100 days in office

ICE agents have sent hundreds of unauthorized immigrants to Minnesota jails during President Donald Trump’s first 100 days, nabbing construction workers, restaurant staff, roofers, college students and entrepreneurs.
Many were not considered enough of a flight risk or threat to people and property to keep them locked up. In 78 bond hearings observed by the Minnesota Star Tribune in the last three months, 50 immigrant detainees were granted bond.
The majority hailed from Latin America, though some came from as far away as Turkey, China and Bangladesh. Some knew hardly anyone in the U.S., while many had extensive networks. Most crossed the southern border; others overstayed visas. Yet by the time some reached an immigration judge, their stories were linked by the weight of despair.
The Star Tribune sat in on the majority of detained case hearings at Fort Snelling Immigration Court since late January, observing 96 detainees ordered deported and three granted voluntary departure. It was not uncommon for people to be given removal orders at their own request, after they decided to forgo legal representation or not to fight their case.
Most of those ordered deported had been in the country only a few years and stated they had no fear of returning home, leaving no legal pathway to stay in the United States. Many others pursued various forms of relief in closed hearings — most immigration proceedings are not public — making it difficult to form a comprehensive picture in Minnesota of how many people have been caught up in Trump’s push for mass deportations and arrests of undocumented people.
An Ecuadorian father of three with a pregnant wife defended his string of recent theft offenses: “I didn’t have a way to feed my children — I didn’t have any job,” he said.
The man was arrested in March for sexual assault but claimed the accuser was trying to extort money from him. After Immigration Judge Kalin Ivany denied him voluntary departure and ordered him deported, he thanked her “because it’s awful being here.”
Crossing from Canada
A string of immigrants were detained in Minnesota after authorities stopped them at the northern border.