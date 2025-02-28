A pattern of ‘collateral’ arrests by ICE: Immigrant released from jail tells his story

Attorney Cameron Giebink believes that ICE is targeting people with domestic violence and drunken driving charges, as well as those who have returned to the U.S. after being deported. He said ICE agents are staking out houses where they believe a target might be, “and any time they see anyone who ‘meets the description,’ they follow them and arrest them.” That means that those who live with unauthorized immigrants facing those charges can be swept up by immigration agents if they don’t have legal papers, according to Giebink.