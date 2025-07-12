CHICAGO - If the Lynx looked a little tired Saturday in their 87-81 loss to the Sky at Wintrust Arena, it’s probably because they were.
The loss was Minnesota’s second on its four-game road trip, after the Lynx lost to Phoenix on Wednesday. Saturday’s game was the Lynx’s 11th in 21 days. The fatigue was visible early, when Minnesota fell behind by double digits in the second quarter.
The Lynx cut that deficit to two points in the fourth quarter, using a 13-2 run that began late in the third. But that rally stalled just as it seemed the Lynx might seize control. The Sky responded with a 9-2 burst midway through the fourth quarter, a stretch that included multiple moments of frustration for Minnesota.
With just over five minutes remaining, Sky center Kamilla Cardoso got tangled up with Lynx forward Alanna Smith. Just minutes earlier, Lynx forward Kayla McBride had taken an elbow to the face from Sky guard Ariel Atkins while battling for a rebound — a play that was reviewed and ruled incidental contact.
Reeve, who had already been very vocal about the game’s physicality, erupted after the no-call on Smith. The Lynx bench stood behind her in protest. Reeve was assessed a technical foul. That led to a Sky free throw. Cardoso won the ensuing jump ball, and Michaela Onyenwere hit a 10-foot pull-up jumper to extend the Sky’s lead to 80-73. Chicago road that lead in the game’s final minutes.
It was that kind of afternoon — a frustrating game amid a frustrating road trip amid a frustratingly crowded stretch of games for the Lynx.
“We’re in the midst of one of the most illogical schedules in my 25 years of doing this,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said to reporters before the game. “We’re not done. We’re still in it.”
Since July 5, the Lynx have played two sets of back-to-back games. The WNBA season expanded to 44 games, but the length of the season did not matched that growth, leaving teams scrambling.