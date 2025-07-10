Lynx rally past Sparks behind Natisha Hiedeman’s 18 points off the bench

The Lynx overcame a slow start and rode a red-hot bench to a 91–82 win over the Sparks on Thursday in Los Angeles, led by Natisha Hiedeman’s team-high 18 points off the bench, including 10 in the first quarter.
All told, the Lynx bench poured in 34 points — 30 in the first half alone — to help secure the franchise’s 500th win.
How it happened
The Lynx fell behind by 11 early as the Sparks hit four first-quarter threes and took advantage of turnovers.
With 3:56 remaining in the opening quarter, Hiedeman entered the game. She scored 10 points in under four minutes, igniting a 24–8 run that gave Minnesota a double-digit lead by mid-second quarter.
After giving up 56 paint points to the Mercury on Wednesday, the Lynx limited the Sparks to just 30 points around the rim on Thursday. The Lynx capitalized on the Sparks’ 22 turnovers for 23 points and continued to apply stifling defense — particularly in the second and third quarters.
“We really focus on not letting our mistakes or just the frustration of losing carry over,” Hiedeman said in a postgame news conference in Los Angeles. “So I feel like our energy and focus was just super here this game.”
What it means
Following Wednesday’s loss, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve expressed her frustrations with the team’s offensive performance — particularly a lack of production outside of Courtney Williams and Napheesa Collier.
Thursday was not only a bounce-back win, but an all-around performance from the team. After falling behind early, Minnesota’s depth and defensive effort swung the game by halftime. The bench, in particular, showed it can generate scoring when the starters need support.