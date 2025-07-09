Lynx’s late lead vanishes suddenly in loss to Mercury

Alyssa Thomas | Thomas’ 29 points set a career high, and she added eight rebounds, five assists and two steals, becoming the first player in franchise history to post such numbers in under 35 minutes, according to StatMuse. She controlled the tempo, forced her way to the rim, made the right reads in transition and picked up Collier, a captain for the All-Star Game, on defense, setting the tone on both ends of the floor.