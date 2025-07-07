Lynx

All-Star Courtney Williams shines with 25 points as Lynx beat Chicago 80-75

Playing on back-to-back nights, the Lynx beat a well-rested team to improve to a WNBA-best 17-2 this season.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 7, 2025
Lynx star Napheesa Collier celebrates after a play in the fourth quarter on Sunday night against the Sky at Target Center. (Rebecca Villagracia/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Early in the day Sunday the news came out. For the second time in her career and for the first in her time with the Lynx, Courtney Williams was a WNBA All-Star.

A few hours later she went out and played like one.

Starting slow but, again, finding a way to flip the switch, the Lynx spotted Chicago an early 14-point lead but rallied for a 80-75 victory over the Sky at Target Center.

It was a gritty effort. Chicago hadn’t played for a week, almost like mini-vacation in the midst of the season. The Lynx, meanwhile, were playing their second game in two nights and their fifth in eight days, including their appearance in the Commissioner’s Cup final.

And the Lynx looked tired early, scoring a season-low in first-quarter points, struggling to make a shot at one end and defend the paint in another.

But, as has happened so many times this season, the Lynx (17-2) found a way to win their fifth consecutive regular season game, turning it on in the second quarter, in the process opening a 4½-game lead over New York and Seattle, which are tied for second.

Williams led the way, she made 10 of 17 shots, matched a season high with 25 points with eight rebounds and six assists.

But she wasn’t the only key player. Her minutes continuing to rise, Diamond Miller scored 10 points with five rebounds, twice blocking Chicago star Angel Reese. Napheesa Collier scored 21 points, making all seven of her free throws. She has now hit 45 consecutive free throws, a franchise record, surpassing Candice Wiggins, who hit 44 in a row over the 2009-10 seasons.

Together it was enough to get by an improving Sky team (5-12) that had got a 16-point, 17-rebound effort from Reese and 20 points from former Gophers and Lynx guard Rachel Banham, who made six of 10 three-pointers. All five Sky starters scored in double figures.

Banham’s last three, with 17 seconds left, drew the Sky within two. Kayla McBride hit one of two free throws with 14.5 seconds left to leave the door open for Chicago, but then Alanna Smith blocked Banham’s last three-point attempt, leading to two final Collier free throws.

The Lynx had a 6-5 lead early in the first quarter when the wheels absolutely came off. Chicago outscored Minnesota 19-4 the rest of the quarter. The Sky made 11 of 20 shots, both three-pointers, scored 18 points in the paint and turned four Lynx turnovers into a 5-0 edge in that department.

The Lynx? Their 10 points was their lowest opening quarter of the season. They made five of 15 shots, missing all five three-point attempts.

And then the second quarter was a complete reversal. The Lynx opened the quarter on an 11-3 run to get within five. Banham hit consecutive threes to push the Sky lead back to 11.

But the Lynx responded with a 17-2 run to take a 39-35 lead before Elizabeth Williams scored to make it a one-point Lynx halftime lead. Williams had seven points in the quarter and Natisha Hiedeman six.

The Lynx held the Sky to 5-for-20 shooting and forced seven Chicago turnovers in the second quarter.

The Sky led by a point before Williams scored five points in an 8-0 run that put them up six before Ariel Atkins made a buzzer-beating three to pull Chicago within 56-52 entering the fourth.

Kent Youngblood

Reporter

Kent Youngblood has covered sports for the Minnesota Star Tribune for more than 20 years.

