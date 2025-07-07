All-Star Courtney Williams shines with 25 points as Lynx beat Chicago 80-75

Early in the day Sunday the news came out. For the second time in her career and for the first in her time with the Lynx, Courtney Williams was a WNBA All-Star.
A few hours later she went out and played like one.
Starting slow but, again, finding a way to flip the switch, the Lynx spotted Chicago an early 14-point lead but rallied for a 80-75 victory over the Sky at Target Center.
It was a gritty effort. Chicago hadn’t played for a week, almost like mini-vacation in the midst of the season. The Lynx, meanwhile, were playing their second game in two nights and their fifth in eight days, including their appearance in the Commissioner’s Cup final.
And the Lynx looked tired early, scoring a season-low in first-quarter points, struggling to make a shot at one end and defend the paint in another.
But, as has happened so many times this season, the Lynx (17-2) found a way to win their fifth consecutive regular season game, turning it on in the second quarter, in the process opening a 4½-game lead over New York and Seattle, which are tied for second.
Williams led the way, she made 10 of 17 shots, matched a season high with 25 points with eight rebounds and six assists.
But she wasn’t the only key player. Her minutes continuing to rise, Diamond Miller scored 10 points with five rebounds, twice blocking Chicago star Angel Reese. Napheesa Collier scored 21 points, making all seven of her free throws. She has now hit 45 consecutive free throws, a franchise record, surpassing Candice Wiggins, who hit 44 in a row over the 2009-10 seasons.