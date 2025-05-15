Lynx chosen most likely to win WNBA championship; Napheesa Collier is MVP favorite

The Lynx might not be able to play the disrespect card this season: The league’s annual poll of WNBA general managers has a distinct Minnesota flavor.
For example:
- Lynx star Napheesa Collier, the reigning defensive player of the league, was selected as the player most likely to win the MVP award this season; she finished second in the voting to Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson last year. She was also named the league’s most versatile player, the best defender and tied with Wilson for the best leader and forward.
- The Lynx — who finished second to New York last season — are the favorite to win the championship.
- Minnesota’s Cheryl Reeve is the favorite to win coach of the year, and was chosen as the coach who makes the best in-game adjustments and as the best motivator/manager of people.
GMs around the league were asked to respond to 40 questions and were not able to vote for their own team or personnel.
Collier received 67% of the vote for MVP, followed by Wilson (25%) and Indiana’s Caitlin Clark (8%). She got 42% of the votes for most versatile player and 33% for best defender.
Reeve got 83% of the votes for best coach, 50% for best in-game adjustments and 36% for best motivator.
In other results:
- Minnesota native Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft by Dallas, was picked as the likely rookie of the year (73%).
- Las Vegas guard Chelsea Gray (75%) was named the best passer.
- Wilson (33%) was chosen as the player who forces the most adjustments by opposing coaches.
- Indiana (75%) is the team that will be most fun to watch.
- New York’s Jonquel Jones was voted the best international player, France as the country outside the U.S. producing the most WNBA talent right now and New York as the team with best home-field advantage.