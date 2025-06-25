Tuesday night in Washington, Lynx center Alanna Smith played probably the best game of her WNBA career. After missing four games while playing for Slovenia in the EuroBasket tournament, forward Jessica Shepard returned and played her best game of the season.
It didn’t matter.
Playing again without Napheesa Collier (back), getting almost nothing from the starting backcourt of Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride, struggling mightily to score after a blistering start to the game, the Lynx lost 68-64 to a young Mystics team that simply played harder.
Among other things.
“They outplayed us,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. “They outwanted us. They outphysicaled us. They took the game. They just took it.”
The Lynx dropped to 12-2 on a night when Smith scored a career-high 26 points and matched her career high with six blocks and Shepard scored 12 with 15 rebounds and four assists.
Because on this night, a Lynx team that has found ways to win all season couldn’t do it with just two players.
Smith and Shepard combined to score 38 points on 14-for-25 shooting. The rest of the team made just eight of 33 shots and scored 26 points. Smith (2-for-6) and backup center Maria Kliundikova (1-for-2) were the only Minnesota players to hit a three-pointer.