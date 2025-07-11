Gunman wounds 2 at Cub Foods in St. Paul; police use of force involved

Gunfire at a St. Paul grocery store Friday afternoon left two people wounded, according to law enforcement.
The shooting occurred at the Cub Foods near Maryland Avenue E. and Clarence Street, police said, confirming that St. Paul police officers were involved in a shooting. The two people wounded were civilians.
Other law enforcement said a man shot two people, who suffered noncritical wounds. Police spent some time negotiating with the man until the incident came to an end. The fate of the shooter has yet to be disclosed.
No officers were injured during the incident, the brief statement from police read. Police have yet to say whether any of their officers shot at someone.
Police spokeswoman Alyssa Arcand said the incident ended sometime before 2 p.m. Arcand said police intend to have a news media briefing later Friday.
Agents with the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the agency’s crime scene personnel were collecting evidence at the store.