ICE moving a series of detainees from rural Minnesota to Texas jail

She told the Star Tribune that Avila Gamez’s immigration hearing was reset for March 4 and voiced concern about his transfer to IAH Polk. “We’ll have a lot of work to do after the next hearing and I will definitely need to be able to communicate with him,” said Byrnes. While that can be done electronically, she added, “I would still like to have access to my client, who lives here, works here and has family here.”