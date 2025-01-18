Minnesota immigrant communities, advocates brace for Trump’s crackdown

Logistical challenges were the biggest reason Trump was not able to carry out deportations on the larger scale he wanted, said University of Minnesota Law School professor Linus Chan, director of the Detainee Rights Clinic. While he doesn’t discount that Trump could go further with deportations in his second term, Chan said there are many questions: “Where is the money going to come from, where are the [enforcement] people going to come from, what sort of resources? Are they really going to use the military? Are they really going to try to force every single state and local law enforcement agency to become immigration officials?”