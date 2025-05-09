Golden State coach Steve Kerr played all nine healthy players on his bench before halftime Thursday against the Timberwolves, all to find his team’s way forward without injured Stephen Curry in their Western Conference playoff series.
The Wolves, in turn, relied upon just three reserves before coach Chris Finch cleared his bench late in a 117-93 victory that evened the series 1-1.
Kerr found forwards Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis in an audition of sorts after they combined to score 33 of the Warriors’ 39 points off the bench.
Meanwhile, Wolves reserve guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker rediscovered his shot and his offensive game, with four three-pointers made and 20 points scored in the lopsided victory.
In doing so, the Wolves’ shortened bench — Donte DiVincenzo and Naz Reid as well — outscored the Warriors’ vastly expanded one 46-39.
“Nickeil was huge,” Finch said. “We really needed this game from him.”
Alexander-Walker scored in double figures once in the Wolves’ first six playoff games, a 10-point performance in the close-out Game 5 first-round game against the Lakers. Thursday’s 20-point game came after a chat on Wednesday’s off day.
“We challenged him to be able to contribute like this, like he has all season,” Finch said. “Those guys came in and we got really clean looks for them. They were super confident, knocked ‘em down, respaced the floor really quickly. Our bench was massive. We feel that’s a strength for us, and when it bears out like this, it makes us that much tougher.”