Warriors forward Draymond Green subjected to ‘racially charged comments’ during game against Timberwolves

The Timberwolves said two fans were involved in an incident where a racial slur was directed at Warriors forward Draymond Green during Thursday’s playoff game between the teams at Target Center.
Green reacted angrily after the game, a 117-93 loss by Golden State in Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinal series, because he got his fifth technical foul of the playoffs. He said he was tired of being portrayed as “an angry Black man.” If he gets two more technicals in the playoffs, he’ll be suspended for a game.
While Green was riding a stationary bicycle in the entry tunnel during the game to stay warmed up, spectators were taunting him. On Friday, the Timberwolves released this statement:
“During the fourth quarter of last night’s game against the Warriors, a fan was ejected by Target Center security for violating the NBA Fan Code of Conduct in an incident involving Draymond Green. A second individual, who was identified by surrounding patrons as making racially charged comments towards Green, left on his own before arena security could confirm his identity. The team is continuing to investigate, and additional action may be taken.”
Green did not specifically address the incident after the game, but was animated in discussing the technical foul he got in the first half after flailing his arms and making contact after getting fouled by Timberwolves’ Naz Reid.
Officials reviewed the play after Reid fell to the floor, assessing the technical.
“I’m tired of the agenda to make me look like the angry Black man,” Green said to a small number of reporters in the locker room after the game. “I’m a very successful, educated Black man with a great family, and I’m great at basketball and great at what I do. The agenda to try to keep making me look like an angry Black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It’s ridiculous.”
The Warriors will host Games 3 and 4 in the best-of-seven series, which is tied at one, on Saturday and Monday.