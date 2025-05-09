Wolves

Warriors forward Draymond Green subjected to ‘racially charged comments’ during game against Timberwolves

Target Center security ejected a fan, and another left quickly, in a game where Green was angry afterwards because he got his fifth technical foul of the playoffs.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 9, 2025 at 6:46PM
Warriors forward Draymond Green takes a shot on Thursday during his team's loss to the Wolves at Target Center. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Timberwolves said two fans were involved in an incident where a racial slur was directed at Warriors forward Draymond Green during Thursday’s playoff game between the teams at Target Center.

Green reacted angrily after the game, a 117-93 loss by Golden State in Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinal series, because he got his fifth technical foul of the playoffs. He said he was tired of being portrayed as “an angry Black man.” If he gets two more technicals in the playoffs, he’ll be suspended for a game.

While Green was riding a stationary bicycle in the entry tunnel during the game to stay warmed up, spectators were taunting him. On Friday, the Timberwolves released this statement:

“During the fourth quarter of last night’s game against the Warriors, a fan was ejected by Target Center security for violating the NBA Fan Code of Conduct in an incident involving Draymond Green. A second individual, who was identified by surrounding patrons as making racially charged comments towards Green, left on his own before arena security could confirm his identity. The team is continuing to investigate, and additional action may be taken.”

Green did not specifically address the incident after the game, but was animated in discussing the technical foul he got in the first half after flailing his arms and making contact after getting fouled by Timberwolves’ Naz Reid.

Officials reviewed the play after Reid fell to the floor, assessing the technical.

“I’m tired of the agenda to make me look like the angry Black man,” Green said to a small number of reporters in the locker room after the game. “I’m a very successful, educated Black man with a great family, and I’m great at basketball and great at what I do. The agenda to try to keep making me look like an angry Black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It’s ridiculous.”

The Warriors will host Games 3 and 4 in the best-of-seven series, which is tied at one, on Saturday and Monday.

“It’s part of Draymond,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after Thursday’s game. “The same thing that makes him such a competitor and winner puts him over the top sometimes. We know that. It’s our job to try to help him stay poised, stay composed. But the competition is so meaningful to him that occasionally he goes over the line.’’

Including playoffs, according to data compiled by SportRadar, Green has been assessed 202 technical fouls in his career.

Green missed 16 games last season after a suspension for striking Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a Dec. 12, 2023 game, earned a five-game ban earlier that season after an altercation with Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert, stepped on the chest of Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis and earned a suspension during the 2023 playoffs, plus missed Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals because of an accumulation of flagrant-foul points during that postseason.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

