Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said before Game 2 against the Warriors that his team was “stewing” in film session, practice and shootaround Wednesday and Thursday. This sour but businesslike mood wasn’t a bad thing in Finch’s eyes.
“I liked that,” he said.
While the team was stewing, Finch himself was steaming, according to Julius Randle.
“He cussed us out pretty well,” Randle said. “He was unhappy, and he let us know he was unhappy, and we felt that.”
They showed that with a 117-93 wire-to-wire victory over the Warriors in Game 2 on Thursday at Target Center. The Wolves have been an unserious basketball team at times, with a tendency to let winnable games slip away when other teams are down key players. Thursday was the first postseason challenge to see if they learned from their mistakes, with Warriors guard Stephen Curry out for multiple games because of a left hamstring strain. Aside from some hairy moments to start the third quarter, the Wolves passed that test with a well-balanced scoring effort.
“Don’t let it snowball,” guard Donte DiVincenzo said of the team’s message after Game 1. “You’re going to have a stinker every now and then. We can’t have these in the playoffs. … We can’t have any more of those games. We have to be locked in. If we want to accomplish what we want to accomplish, there’s no more stinkers.”
Randle led the way with 24 points and 11 assists while Nickeil Alexander-Walker had a bounce-back game with 20 points off the bench. Jaden McDaniels was key again on both ends of the floor in scoring 16 points and guarding Jimmy Butler (17 points) a large portion of the night, while Anthony Edwards played through a sprained left ankle suffered in the second quarter to score 20 points.
“That one was bad,” Edwards said of his momentary injury. “If y’all seen it, he like stepped on my foot so, yeah, that one was crazy. But I’ll be all right.”