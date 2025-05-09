They showed that with a 117-93 wire-to-wire victory over the Warriors in Game 2 on Thursday at Target Center. The Wolves have been an unserious basketball team at times, with a tendency to let winnable games slip away when other teams are down key players. Thursday was the first postseason challenge to see if they learned from their mistakes, with Warriors guard Stephen Curry out for multiple games because of a left hamstring strain. Aside from some hairy moments to start the third quarter, the Wolves passed that test with a well-balanced scoring effort.