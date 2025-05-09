Pat Spencer is no stranger to high-stakes, playoff action … although the Golden State Warriors guard derives his most extensive postseason experience from his four-year tenure with the Loyola University Maryland men’s lacrosse program from 2016 to 2019.
Now, with two-time league MVP Stephen Curry sidelined for at least a week by a hamstring injury, Spencer steps into an elevated backcourt role in the Warriors’ Western Conference semifinal series against the Timberwolves.
“It’s a next-man-up thing,” Spencer said Thursday morning at the Warriors’ Game 2 shootaround. “We’re bummed like crazy for [Curry], but you don’t really have time to think about it in the playoffs. We gotta lock in. We have a really good group of guys, a closer in Jimmy [Butler] that we feel confident about. It’s gonna be a group effort, but we like where we’re at.”
While he’s far from his old stomping grounds at Baltimore’s Ridley Athletic Complex, Spencer said he lives for these high-pressure moments.
“I just love competing, [whether] it’s cornhole, pingpong, you name it,” the 28-year-old said. “I grew up in a household with two brothers, and we competed for everything. This is nothing new, just the environment is a bit heightened.”
Spencer, who began his professional basketball career in Europe with the Hamburg (Germany) Towers before playing for the Wizards and Warriors G-League affiliates from 2021 to 2024, had previously appeared primed for long-term superstar status on the lacrosse field.
He amassed an NCAA Division I record 231 assists, leading the Greyhounds to four consecutive NCAA tournament appearances, including a Final Four trip in 2016. As a senior, Spencer won the Tewaaraton Award as the nation’s outstanding college player.
But Spencer said basketball was his first love and that he sees many transferable skills between the two sports.