Timberwolves coach Chris Finch: Warriors are ‘holding, pushing and tackling’ Rudy Gobert

Finch then credited the Warriors for their fly-around mentality and for having a high compete level to mix it up on the boards. He revisited the conversation when asked if Gobert just has to fight back if officials are going to let things slide. Finch pointed to one play when Gobert did that, after Brandin Podziemski grabbed Gobert and Gobert threw Podziemski off him, only to get called for a foul.