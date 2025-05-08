Timberwolves coach Chris Finch: Warriors are ‘holding, pushing and tackling’ Rudy Gobert

At Timberwolves practice on Wednesday, the team held a film session, typical times of blunt assessments of how the team performed — no sugarcoating, no dancing around the main issues. That was especially true after the Wolves underwhelmed in a 99-88 loss to the Warriors in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series Tuesday at Target Center.
“There was nobody safe in that room today,” guard Donte DiVincenzo said. “ And we needed it.”
Coach Chris Finch said the team “didn’t look at all like ourselves” when asked where the main issues were as he looked back at the tape. That applied to both the minutes Stephen Curry played and when the Warriors star left the game because of a left hamstring strain that will sideline him for at least a week.
The Wolves have to clean up their act if they’re going to win the series, Curry or no Curry.
“The game plan discipline was really poor. I thought just our resiliency was poor. Physicality was also poor,” Finch said. “Yeah, so there was a lot of things that really stood out.”
But while Finch spent a good chunk of his media session Wednesday discussing where his team could be better, his film review and critiques also extended to the referees, specifically how they officiated center Rudy Gobert on the glass.
Finch was asked how the Warriors, despite being an undersized team, are so effective at rebounding (they outrebounded the Wolves 51-41 in Game 1). He replied, “At which end of the floor?” When asked to describe both, he didn’t hold back his thoughts on when Gobert tried to get offensive rebounds.
“They do a lot of fouling, shoving, holding, pushing and tackling Rudy. That’s clear,” Finch said. “We sent a bunch of those clips into the league. In fact, I’m not sure I know another player in the league with Rudy’s pedigree that is allowed to be physically beaten on the way he is. And so we’ve got to address that one way or another.”