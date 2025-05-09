Man gets life in prison for 2023 stabbing death of vulnerable Waite Park woman

ST. CLOUD — A Stearns County judge Friday sentenced a 30-year-old man to life in prison for killing a Waite Park woman in her apartment two years ago.
Jarquez J. Bedford was charged in the death of 52-year-old Andrea Cottew, who was found in February 2023 during a welfare check in the 300 block of Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.
In May 2023, Bedford was indicted on two additional first-degree charges: one count of premeditated murder and one count of intentional murder during an aggravated robbery, both felonies. In Minnesota, a grand jury indictment is required for crimes carrying a life sentence.
In January, Stearns County Judge Andrew Pearson found Bedford guilty on all three counts. On Friday, Pearson ordered Bedford to report to prison, where he will remain without the possibility of parole.
The Stearns County Attorney’s Office said Friday that Bedford met the criteria for an aggravated sentence because he was found to be a dangerous offender.
Bedford’s attorney, Ken Wilson, said Friday his thoughts go out to Cottew’s family.
“This case highlights why we need to address mental illness in the justice system to avoid tragedies like this in the future,” Wilson said.
Bedford was evaluated for mental competency and found to be competent to stand trial, but he testified that he hears voices.