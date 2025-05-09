St. Cloud

Man gets life in prison for 2023 stabbing death of vulnerable Waite Park woman

Jarquez Bedford, 30, was sentenced to life without parole for first-degree premeditated murder.

By Jenny Berg

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 9, 2025 at 8:58PM
ST. CLOUD — A Stearns County judge Friday sentenced a 30-year-old man to life in prison for killing a Waite Park woman in her apartment two years ago.

Jarquez J. Bedford was charged in the death of 52-year-old Andrea Cottew, who was found in February 2023 during a welfare check in the 300 block of Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.

In May 2023, Bedford was indicted on two additional first-degree charges: one count of premeditated murder and one count of intentional murder during an aggravated robbery, both felonies. In Minnesota, a grand jury indictment is required for crimes carrying a life sentence.

In January, Stearns County Judge Andrew Pearson found Bedford guilty on all three counts. On Friday, Pearson ordered Bedford to report to prison, where he will remain without the possibility of parole.

The Stearns County Attorney’s Office said Friday that Bedford met the criteria for an aggravated sentence because he was found to be a dangerous offender.

Bedford’s attorney, Ken Wilson, said Friday his thoughts go out to Cottew’s family.

“This case highlights why we need to address mental illness in the justice system to avoid tragedies like this in the future,” Wilson said.

Bedford was evaluated for mental competency and found to be competent to stand trial, but he testified that he hears voices.

Bedford has previous convictions for violent crimes in Minnesota and Kansas, including two robberies, as well as convictions for burglary and fleeing police. An order from Pearson regarding the aggravated sentencing states Cottew had epilepsy and accompanying mobility issues, meaning she was particularly vulnerable.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Bedford, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office determined Cottew suffered three to four knife wounds across her neck and said her death was a homicide.

Waite Park police found no signs of forced entry into her apartment, but her phone, wallet, apartment keys and key fob were missing.

Surveillance footage shows Cottew entering her apartment building just past noon on Feb. 5, 2023, when Bedford knocked on the building’s locked entry door. The two talked briefly and then walked together down the hallway, documents state.

“Within an hour, the defendant was observed on video exiting the back door of the apartment building,” documents state. “The defendant’s sweatshirt had been turned inside out.”

Tenants on the third floor of the apartment building told police Bedford was staying with them.

Testing from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension laboratory found Bedford’s DNA was on a knife with Cottew’s blood on it, as well as on her purse and a knotted-up sweatshirt in her bedroom, documents state.

At the trial, Bedford testified he and Cottew had a disagreement and he grabbed a knife, put it to her throat and pushed her; he said it was accidental and that he didn’t intend to kill her.

