St. Cloud

Ex-governor candidate, wife say family is ‘struggling to comprehend’ daughter’s killing

Jeff and Julie Johnson shared a statement after their daughter, 22-year-old Hallie Tobler, reportedly was fatally stabbed by her husband.

By Jenny Berg

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 12, 2026 at 9:50PM
The husband of 22-year-old Hallie Tobler of St. Cloud was charged Tuesday, Feb. 10, with fatally stabbing her in their home. (Jenny Berg/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Sign up for the Minnesota Star Tribune’s St. Cloud Today newsletter, with up-to-date news from central Minnesota each weekday.

ST. CLOUD – Former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson and his wife, Dr. Julie Johnson, said Thursday they are “struggling to comprehend this unimaginable reality” after their daughter was found stabbed to death last weekend.

“We are heartbroken beyond words by the tragic and senseless loss of our beloved daughter,” they said in a statement posted on Julie Johnson’s Facebook page just before 1:30 a.m. Feb. 12. “Hallie was a bright light in our lives and in the lives of so many others. She was kind, compassionate and full of promise. The pain of losing her in this way is something no family should ever have to endure.”

Hallie Tobler’s husband, 23-year-old Dylan M. Tobler, was charged in Stearns County District Court this week with with one felony count of second-degree murder for reportedly stabbing her to death in their St. Cloud home.

Jeff Johnson, a former aviation professor at St. Cloud State University and former St. Cloud City Council member, announced his candidacy for governor last May. In last week’s GOP straw poll, Johnson earned less than 1% of the vote. On Monday, he suspended his campaign in the wake of his daughter’s death.

For the past two years, Hallie Tobler, 22, had worked part time for the city of St. Cloud in its IT department.

St. Cloud-based Simplicity Health, where Julie Johnson works, describes Johnson as a “horse mom” to her two daughters who ride and train in dressage and says they also enjoy scuba diving, reading and watching Hallmark Christmas movies.

“We simply ask our community to join us in holding her, along with her husband Jeff and their younger daughter, Elizabeth, close in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly painful time,” a statement on the Simplicity Health Facebook page said.

According to court documents, a witness went to Hallie Tobler’s home on Feb. 7 after not hearing from her for a few days and found her dead with multiple stab wounds. The witness told police Dylan Tobler was in the living room “and appeared to have tried to kill himself,” the complaint states.

According to state court records, Dylan Tobler was previously charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct from a June 19 incident in which he choked his wife.

At the time, Hallie Tobler told police her husband “has psychosis [and] a history of aggressive behavior” and that he had made vague suicide threats before leaving their home. She said she believed her husband was having delusions and she was alarmed by his behavior, documents state.

Related Coverage

Court records show Dylan Tobler pleaded guilty to a petty misdemeanor and agreed to pay a $150 fine. He was sentenced Jan. 27.

In their statement, the Johnsons said they wanted to acknowledge the importance of mental health support.

“If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to a trusted professional, counselor or local mental health service for help,” they said.

Anna Marie’s Alliance, an emergency shelter for domestic violence victims in St. Cloud, released a statement saying its employees “grieve alongside Hallie Tobler’s family, friends and all who knew and loved her.”

“While we may never fully know the details, we do know that mental illness and relationship abuse are two separate issues that can sometimes overlap,” the statement says. “Research shows that the causes of relationship abuse are complex, but a common thread is power and control. Research also shows that the presence of a gun or weapons in the home, as well as strangulation or attempted strangulation, dramatically increase the chance of homicide.”

For free and confidential domestic violence resources, call the Anna Marie’s crisis line at 320-253-6900, the state’s domestic violence hotline at 866-223-1111 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

about the writer

about the writer

Jenny Berg

St. Cloud Reporter

Jenny Berg covers St. Cloud for the Star Tribune. She can be reached on the encrypted messaging app Signal at bergjenny.01. Sign up for the daily St. Cloud Today newsletter at www.startribune.com/stcloudtoday.

See Moreicon

More from St. Cloud

See More

St. Cloud

Ex-governor candidate, wife say family is ‘struggling to comprehend’ daughter’s killing

card image
Jenny Berg/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Jeff and Julie Johnson shared a statement after their daughter, 22-year-old Hallie Tobler, reportedly was fatally stabbed by her husband.

St. Cloud

Charges filed in St. Cloud stabbing death of Minnesota gubernatorial candidate’s daughter

card image

News & Politics

St. Cloud police investigating stabbing death of 22-year-old woman

card image