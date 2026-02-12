Ex-governor candidate, wife say family is ‘struggling to comprehend’ daughter’s killing

Sign up for the Minnesota Star Tribune’s St. Cloud Today newsletter, with up-to-date news from central Minnesota each weekday.
ST. CLOUD – Former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson and his wife, Dr. Julie Johnson, said Thursday they are “struggling to comprehend this unimaginable reality” after their daughter was found stabbed to death last weekend.
“We are heartbroken beyond words by the tragic and senseless loss of our beloved daughter,” they said in a statement posted on Julie Johnson’s Facebook page just before 1:30 a.m. Feb. 12. “Hallie was a bright light in our lives and in the lives of so many others. She was kind, compassionate and full of promise. The pain of losing her in this way is something no family should ever have to endure.”
Hallie Tobler’s husband, 23-year-old Dylan M. Tobler, was charged in Stearns County District Court this week with with one felony count of second-degree murder for reportedly stabbing her to death in their St. Cloud home.
Jeff Johnson, a former aviation professor at St. Cloud State University and former St. Cloud City Council member, announced his candidacy for governor last May. In last week’s GOP straw poll, Johnson earned less than 1% of the vote. On Monday, he suspended his campaign in the wake of his daughter’s death.
For the past two years, Hallie Tobler, 22, had worked part time for the city of St. Cloud in its IT department.
St. Cloud-based Simplicity Health, where Julie Johnson works, describes Johnson as a “horse mom” to her two daughters who ride and train in dressage and says they also enjoy scuba diving, reading and watching Hallmark Christmas movies.
“We simply ask our community to join us in holding her, along with her husband Jeff and their younger daughter, Elizabeth, close in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly painful time,” a statement on the Simplicity Health Facebook page said.