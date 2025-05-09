Business

Air traffic controllers briefly lose radar access again at Newark airport

The air traffic controllers directing planes into the Newark, New Jersey, airport lost their radar Friday morning for the second time in two weeks.

The Associated Press
May 9, 2025 at 3:42PM
Planes at Newark Liberty International Airport at dawn in Newark, N.J., on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (DAKOTA SANTIAGO/The New York Times)

The Federal Aviation Administration said the radar at the facility in Philadelphia that directs planes in and out of Newark airport went black for 90 seconds at 3:55 a.m. Friday. That’s similar to what happened on April 28.

That first radar outage led to hundreds of flights being cancelled or delayed at the Newark airport in the past two weeks after the FAA slowed down traffic at the airport to ensure safety.

The FAA said earlier this week that it is installing new fiber optic data lines to carry the radar signal between its facilities in Philadelphia and New York.

JOSH FUNK

The Associated Press

