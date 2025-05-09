How the military is dealing with Hegseth's order to remove transgender troops

WASHINGTON — The military services scrambled Friday to nail down details and put together new guidance to start removing transgender troops from the force.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, in a memo released late Thursday, reinstated orders issued earlier this year that said ''expressing a false gender identity divergent from an individual's sex cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for military service."
His new order gives active duty troops until June 6 to identify themselves as transgender and voluntarily begin to leave the service. National Guard and Reserve troops have until July 7.
Army Maj. Alivia Stehlik, who served in the infantry and is now a physical therapist, will be eligible to retire in three years but doesn't want to be forced out for being a transgender service member.
''I still have a job to do,'' she said. ''My command expects me to show up and be an officer and do my job because I'm the only person at my unit who can do what I do.''
The military services were rushing to put out new guidance to help commanders work through the process, including what to do in more complex situations, such as if any of the troops are deployed, at sea or may require special orders or funding to meet the deadlines.
Here's a look at the issue and what happens next:
What is going on with banning transgender troops?