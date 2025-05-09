Charge: Twin Cities woman called sister as boyfriend was ‘freaking out’ before he killed her

A woman called her sister in a panic and said her boyfriend was “freaking out” moments before he fatally stabbed her in a Burnsville home with children inside, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday.
Jason Philip Filas, 48, was charged in Dakota County District Court with second-degee intentional murder in connection with the attack on 32-year-old Danielle Grace Warren on Wednesday at her home in the 2000 block of 117th Street E.
The killing occurred about two weeks after a no-contact order Warren had imposed on Filas was vacated by a District Court judge.
Filas was arrested in Lakeville that same morning, appeared in court Friday afternoon and remains jailed pending his next hearing. Court records do not list an attorney for him.
According to the complaint:
Warren’s sister contacted police and said she “had gotten a call from [Warren], who said the father of her children was on site and ‘freaking out,’ ” the complaint read.
Officers, aware of recent domestic disturbance calls at the address, looked through a window and saw blood and Warren unresponsive.
The officers went inside and found Warren sitting upright against a couch and having suffered several stab and slash wounds. She was declared dead at the scene.