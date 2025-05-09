Twin Cities Suburbs

Charge: Twin Cities woman called sister as boyfriend was ‘freaking out’ before he killed her

The criminal complaint says Danielle Warren was stabbed at least 9 times while children were in the home.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 9, 2025 at 5:24PM
Danielle Warren (With permission from GoFundMe)

A woman called her sister in a panic and said her boyfriend was “freaking out” moments before he fatally stabbed her in a Burnsville home with children inside, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday.

Jason Philip Filas, 48, was charged in Dakota County District Court with second-degee intentional murder in connection with the attack on 32-year-old Danielle Grace Warren on Wednesday at her home in the 2000 block of 117th Street E.

The killing occurred about two weeks after a no-contact order Warren had imposed on Filas was vacated by a District Court judge.

Filas was arrested in Lakeville that same morning, appeared in court Friday afternoon and remains jailed pending his next hearing. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

According to the complaint:

Warren’s sister contacted police and said she “had gotten a call from [Warren], who said the father of her children was on site and ‘freaking out,’ ” the complaint read.

Officers, aware of recent domestic disturbance calls at the address, looked through a window and saw blood and Warren unresponsive.

The officers went inside and found Warren sitting upright against a couch and having suffered several stab and slash wounds. She was declared dead at the scene.

A 12-inch kitchen knife was spotted in a hall between the kitchen and the living room.

Filas was gone by the time police arrived. In the home were two children, ages 5 years and 9 months.

The sister told police that Warren was afraid because Filas was monitoring remotely a security camera and saw “another man leave the home [that] morning,” the complaint noted. The sister added that Warren told her she wanted to get out with the children and go to her home.

Warren called the sister again moments later and pretended to be talking to police. She suddenly screamed, “He has a knife! Call 911! Call 911!” before the call disconnected, the sister’s account continued.

The sister said she called Warren back, but Filas answered and said, “She never should have cheated on me. You better call 911.”

Burnsville police alerted other law enforcement agencies that they were looking for Filas. A Lakeville police officer saw Filas speeding on Kenwood Trail later that morning and pulled him over.

Filas was ordered out of the vehicle and to the ground. He then stood up, grabbed at his waistband and “walked aggressively” toward the officer. At one point, Filas said “shoot me ... you’re not going to shoot me” as he moved toward the officer.

Filas ran until officers took Filas down with Tasers and handcuffed him.

On March 13, court records reveal, Filas “grabbed [Warren] by her hair and pulled her head down” during an argument. The two then “physically struggled” while he took her cellphone, one filing noted.

“[Warren] feels scared of [Filas] and believes he will hurt her,” the filing continued, which disclosed they have children together.

On April 2, Filas violated the no-contact order when police pulled him over for speeding in Burnsville and saw Warren in the car. He pleaded guilty to the violation and was to be sentenced on July 9.

A hearing regarding the no-contact order was held April 23, and Judge Matthew Schmidt vacated the order that same day. Court records do not shed light on the judge’s decision.

How to find help:

For anyone in Minnesota experiencing domestic or intimate partner abuse, Violence Free Minnesota recommends contacting the 24/7 Minnesota Day One Hotline. Call 866-223-1111 or text 612-399-9995.

The hotline serves anyone experiencing sexual violence, domestic violence, general crime or trafficking.

A list of Minnesota agencies, by county, which serve domestic violence survivors can be found here.

