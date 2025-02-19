‘I just want to get out of here’: Immigrants make their case in court as ICE detention expands

The detainees’ time in the U.S. ranges from four months to more than 30 years, and they come from across Latin America and as far away as China. One of the most serious criminals in local ICE custody, Jose Luis Argueta-Joj, was transferred from state prison on Jan. 8 following a nine-year stint for sexually abusing a child, but many other detainees appear to have nothing more than moving violations on their record or don’t show up in criminal record searches at all. Others were released from Hennepin County jail on bond only to be picked up by ICE before their other proceedings finished.