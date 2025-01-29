Minnesota courts on notice as Laken Riley Act, targeted ICE enforcements go into effect

One of the biggest changes that happens when an undocumented immigrant is detained by ICE is the immigration proceedings are a civil motion. That means instead of the state needing to prove the defendant is a flight risk or risk to public safety, as they do in criminal proceedings, that burden falls on the individual who has been detained. It also means the defendant has no legal right to a public defender and, if they are released while their case is pending, they have to pay their entire bond.