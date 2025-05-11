Twin Cities Suburbs

As many Minnesota schools shrink, this part of the metro is seeing an enrollment boom

Math and Science Academy charter school is expanding in the South Washington County school district, which is planning its own ways to accommodate more students.

By Mara Klecker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 11, 2025 at 1:00PM
School staff and supporters take part in a groundbreaking event to celebrate the start of construction on the new Math and Science Academy campus in Woodbury. The building, set to open in fall 2026, will be an expansion of the school and could serve more than 1,500 students. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The new Math and Science Academy campus in Woodbury, which broke ground May 5, will offer more space to students crowded into its existing charter school buildings — and maybe from the surrounding traditional schools as well.

Both the public charter school and the traditional South Washington County school district are growing, bucking stagnant enrollment trends elsewhere in the metro and across the state.

“I’d be wrong if I said that our limited space hasn’t had its disadvantages,” Abigail Wudmatas, a senior at Math and Science Academy (MSA), said at the groundbreaking.

MSA students’ comments — noting congested hallways, at-capacity classes and having to make do in spaces not designed as classrooms — echo some of the concerns in South Washington County Schools, the traditional district the charter school sits in. That’s why the district is undertaking several construction projects aimed at relieving school overcrowding over the next few years.

When schools consider their capacity and future needs, the dual expansions illustrate the variety of factors at play: demographic data, housing development plans and birth rates.

The South Washington County district, which has about 19,000 students, made its plans for school additions, and got approval from voters, before MSA announced the expansion that will allow it to serve another 700 students.

When forecasting enrollment, it can be difficult for a school district to predict factors like the arrival or expansion of a large charter school, said district spokesman Shawn Hogendorf said.

“It’s important for a school district like us to be strategic so that we know we have the space and staffing,” he said.

The South Washington County school district, which includes East Ridge High School pictured here, continues to grow. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Strong demand

Math and Science Academy, which offers accelerated instruction with an emphasis on math and science and routinely shows up on lists for the nation’s best high schools, already serves 721 students in four adjacent buildings at its Woodbury campus. It gets four times as many applicants as it has openings each year.

By fall 2026, when the MSA’s new $55 million expansion is set to be complete, the school for grades six through 12 will be able to enroll about 1,550 students. And MSA leaders are in the process of seeking approvals to open an elementary school at the school’s current location.

“Our driving force for expansion is to increase the number of students we are able to serve each year while maintaining small class sizes and a rigorous curriculum,” said Kate Hinton, executive director of Math and Science Academy, in an emailed response to questions from the Minnesota Star Tribune.

The school selects students based on a state-mandated lottery process. About 70% of the students are students of color.

The school had faced criticism and investigation from its authorizer, Student Achievement, for discriminatory actions and a persistent and widening gap between the academic performance of Black and white students.

Hinton told the Star Tribune in January that the school had made changes to address the issues. And the school’s efforts to transform governance through training and removing board members were touted at a charter school leadership conference last year.

Demand for open seats at the school remains strong, and Hinton said the school has “been more involved in the community,” recently hosting booths at Woodbury Days and a community expo.

“Math and Science Academy has enjoyed a strong demand for enrollment,” Hinton said, adding that “We hope to continue to be a destination school for students of all backgrounds.”

District and MSA leaders communicate during staffing and budgeting seasons to ensure accurate student projections, and South Washington County schools provides busing for MSA students within the district.

“We have a very friendly collaborative relationship with South Washington County Schools,” Hinton wrote.

Math and Science Academy is building a new campus in Woodbury. In this photo from February 2024, students eat lunch at the existing campus. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Over capacity

About two-thirds of MSA students are from within South Washington County school boundaries, Hogendorf said. Staff is working to update student projection numbers as the district makes future staffing and building plans.

“This growth for Math and Science Academy isn’t impacting what the voters approved for us,” Hogendorf said, referring to two bond questions that voters said yes to in the fall of 2023. That allowed the district to move forward with projects to create more space at several schools.

The main reason for the ask: Four of the district’s schools are over capacity and another seven are set to be in the next five years.

Despite the projections of increasing enrollment, district leaders say they can’t let up on efforts to market South Washington County schools. That has become increasingly critical for traditional schools as student numbers drop and more families choose charter, private or homeschool options.

“It’s absolutely important to tell our story and build that narrative where we share our successes and respond to what families want and need,” Hogendorf said. “We’re just trying to keep a pulse on everything.”

As part of the construction plans in the district, East Ridge High School and Oltman Middle School expand, and Park and Woodbury High Schools and Woodbury Middle School will see renovations. Additions are also planned for Bailey, Grey Cloud, Pine Hill and Red Rock elementary schools.

At the groundbreaking at the new MSA site, student Wudmatas said the expansion will bring an athletic field, green space and enough room in the cafeteria to serve hot lunches — all things the current site lacks.

“Our school is so different from neighboring schools,” she said. “But we want it to look and function like the schools near us so we can really feel a part of the Woodbury community.”

Mara Klecker

Reporter

Mara Klecker covers suburban K-12 education for the Star Tribune.

