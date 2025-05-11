As many Minnesota schools shrink, this part of the metro is seeing an enrollment boom

The new Math and Science Academy campus in Woodbury, which broke ground May 5, will offer more space to students crowded into its existing charter school buildings — and maybe from the surrounding traditional schools as well.
Both the public charter school and the traditional South Washington County school district are growing, bucking stagnant enrollment trends elsewhere in the metro and across the state.
“I’d be wrong if I said that our limited space hasn’t had its disadvantages,” Abigail Wudmatas, a senior at Math and Science Academy (MSA), said at the groundbreaking.
MSA students’ comments — noting congested hallways, at-capacity classes and having to make do in spaces not designed as classrooms — echo some of the concerns in South Washington County Schools, the traditional district the charter school sits in. That’s why the district is undertaking several construction projects aimed at relieving school overcrowding over the next few years.
When schools consider their capacity and future needs, the dual expansions illustrate the variety of factors at play: demographic data, housing development plans and birth rates.
The South Washington County district, which has about 19,000 students, made its plans for school additions, and got approval from voters, before MSA announced the expansion that will allow it to serve another 700 students.
When forecasting enrollment, it can be difficult for a school district to predict factors like the arrival or expansion of a large charter school, said district spokesman Shawn Hogendorf said.
“It’s important for a school district like us to be strategic so that we know we have the space and staffing,” he said.