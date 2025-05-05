Enrollment data shows how Minnesota schools and students are changing. Look up your district.

Demographers like Hazel Reinhardt spend lots of time thinking about how many kids there are in Minnesota.
Those potential students, and the choices their families make, ripple across the state’s K-12 school systems, where enrollment numbers are a big deal. Some districts grow, sometimes to the brim, some shrink. All get state aid based on how many students attend.
“This is where the lobbying at the Capitol comes in from school districts,” said Reinhardt, a former state demographer who works as a consultant tracking and projecting enrollment for districts. “There are big winners and losers.”
The projections of late have been sobering amid education finance discussions at the state Legislature:
The state’s school-aged population could see a decline of about 5% over the next 15 years as birth rates slide. Some regions would see big losses, and less state aid, as a result, leading one veteran lawmaker to sum up the forecast as “dire.”
But what about the students who are in school now — and the subject of the current funding debates? Children of color are a notable bright spot, according to 2024-25 enrollment data.
Here’s a snapshot of the composition of today’s student population.
Enrollment stagnates
Overall, K-12 enrollment is flat this year. But competition among schools is strong, and the number of students will be shrinking in the future, Reinhardt said.