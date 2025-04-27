Homeschooling took off during the pandemic. It’s still rising in Minnesota.

Jaden Magnuson began homeschooling her 9-year-old son last fall instead of sending him back to elementary school in the Elk River district.
“It is a leap of faith, but one that a lot of other families are taking,” said Magnuson, whose worries ranged from school bus bullying to ideology overshadowing academics.
The number of homeschool students in Minnesota has jumped about 18% since the 2022-23 school year. That’s an especially large increase considering that overall K-12 school enrollment is up less than 1% over the same time period.
More than 31,000 of the state’s roughly 900,000 students are now homeschooled.
Homeschooling numbers first boomed nationwide in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the trend has had staying power, something that school leaders and homeschool advocates credit to the lingering effects of the educational disruptions of 2020. If it continues, it will put more pressure on traditional public school districts.
“The pandemic was a major catalyst for some of this exceptional growth in homeschooling,” said Rob Prigge, executive director of the Minnesota Association of Christian Home Educators (MACHE), a group first established in the ’80s. “It used to be very much under the radar, but COVID changed that.”
Distance learning thrust education into the spotlight, fueling cultural debates and parents’ worries about what ideas and values students are exposed to in class. Ongoing concern about learning loss as well as mental health and behavior issues among students has also pushed more parents to explore what’s best for their own child, both academically and emotionally, school leaders say. Plus, pandemic-era remote work led many parents to reprioritize flexibility in their family schedules.
While many families cite religious values as one of the reasons they homeschool, it’s often no longer the sole or primary driver of the decision, Prigge said.