Voters kept saying no to tax hikes in a Minnesota school district. These moms stepped up.

The moms behind the unusual booth at the Annandale Business Expo took a cue from the businesses around them and set out a candy dish, a sweet draw before a tough pitch.
“We’re supporting the school district and helping to bridge the gap of funding,” Crystal Nutt explained to a woman eyeing the bowl of Twizzlers. The group of women, who call themselves “Cardinals Rising” after the school district mascot, was collecting donations in hopes of preventing cuts in the Annandale public schools.
Janet Erickson listened to Nutt’s explanation before walking away, shaking her head.
“They already charge us property taxes for schools and now they need more,” she whispered to a friend in a hushed debate over what the schools need. “Where is this money going? How come there’s never enough?”
Like many districts across the state, Annandale Public Schools is facing cuts next year, including teacher layoffs that may drive up school class sizes. That reality, magnified in November after voters again rejected an operating levy for the district, galvanized the group of five moms in Wright County to run an ambitious campaign to win residents’ support and money.
Their venture comes at a time when public schools are under increasing pressure and scrutiny. Culture wars that arose during the pandemic continue to keep schools in the spotlight. And as enrollments decline, schools are scrambling to balance budgets — all amid swirling uncertainty about future state and federal education funding.
In the fast-growing Wright County, Annandale Public Schools serves about 2,000 students from the area. Like other districts in Minnesota, it faces the budget stresses of stagnating enrollment, rising inflation and the recent sunsetting of one-time pandemic relief funds.
The Cardinals Rising moms learned the ins and outs of such school budget challenges and took their pitch to residents via Facebook posts, letters to the editor and podcast episodes.