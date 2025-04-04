Minnesota school districts warn of budget cuts, teacher layoffs

Dozens of Twin Cities-area school districts are planning steep budget cuts and teacher layoffs for next school year.
The 47 districts in the Association of Metropolitan School Districts (AMSD) face a combined budget shortfall of more than $280 million, according to a survey the group sent out to its member districts. Those districts collectively enroll more than half of Minnesota’s public school students.
“Unfortunately, this isn’t new,” said Scott Croonquist, executive director of the association. “But I do definitely hear the feedback that it’s a little more urgent this year.”
In some cases, that’s because districts already drew down reserves to fill budget gaps for the current school year, but the budget challenges of the past few years haven’t gone away. Plus, there’s new uncertainty about the future of federal education funding.
Most districts won’t finalize next school year’s budget until June. But the proposed cuts are being outlined now. Here’s what you need to know.
Why are some teachers getting layoff notices?
School districts are crafting budgets amid uncertainty about state and federal funding, and those facing shortfalls must propose reductions to balance their spending plans.
In Minnesota, around 80% of districts’ budgets go toward personnel costs. Many districts, including the state’s largest, Anoka-Hennepin, have already dipped into cash reserves or reduced their administrative departments to try to minimize the number of teacher layoffs.
“Districts always try to avoid cuts that impact the classroom, but there’s only so much of that they can do,” Croonquist said.