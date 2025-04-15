For decades, Minnesota has subsidized private schools. Gov. Tim Walz wants to cut $109 million.

Students at St. John Paul II Catholic School in northeast Minneapolis hopped onto buses last week — beneficiaries of a decades-old state law guaranteeing free transportation to nonpublic school students.
Principal Tricia Menzhuber, surveying the scene, said that if state aid were taken away, “We’d lose most of these kids.”
Now, to the surprise of many, that threat is real.
Gov. Tim Walz, facing a modest surplus in the coming two years and then a potential $6 billion deficit in the next biennium, has proposed the total elimination of $109 million in nonpublic pupil aid over the next two years — funds that cover not just busing but also textbooks, nurses and guidance counselors.
Last week, Senate DFLers signed on to all but a fraction of that cut in a school finance bill approved in a party-line committee vote. The proposal faces tougher sledding in the evenly divided House. There, DFL and Republican leaders still are negotiating an education bill of their own.
Party priorities came into play during last week’s Senate Education Finance Committee deliberations on the private school payments.
State Sen. Eric Lucero, R-St. Michael, proposed restoring the nonpublic school aid in the Senate’s proposal by replacing it with other funds.
The amendment failed, with state Sen. Erin Maye Quade, DFL-Apple Valley, saying while it’d be wonderful to continue funding private schools if the state had the money, choices must be made, and “we’re constitutionally obligated to fund our public schools.”