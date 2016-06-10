Minneapolis writer Jack El-Hai tackles the story of Mayo’s first face transplant

That it took 2½ days of surgery suggests the complexity of the face transplant. But El-Hai goes deep to show us the difficulty of finding a face donor (who not only had to be of compatible coloring and age, but also had to have medical details similar to Sandness’) and the complexity of the operation itself. It involved connecting multiple nerves from Sandness to the donor face, figuring out all the things a face needs to do (such as the drainage of tears and connections between a nose and mouth) and keeping the patient stable throughout.