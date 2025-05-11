Backup center Dorka Juhász won’t play for the Lynx this season

The Lynx roster came a bit more clearly into focus with the news that backup center Dorka Juhász will not play for the team this season.
The 6-5, 25-year-old from Hungary, currently playing in the Italian League finals, will remain in Europe this summer, wanting to rest after playing year-around for two years.
The Lynx remain relatively deep in the post behind starting center Alanna Smith. The team signed 30-year-old French player Marieme Badiane and have welcomed back Jessica Shepard after a year off of her own.
Both Badiene and Shepard played well in the two-game preseason. Shepard, in particular, had a strong game in Saturday’s preseason finale victory over Chicago, scoring 10 points with nine assists and eight rebounds in 24 minutes of playing time.
Juhász was taken in the second round (No. 16 overall) in the 2023 draft. In two seasons she appeared in 72 games, starting 34. She averaged 5.4 points and 5.2 rebounds in 20.4 minutes per game, showing 47.5%. Juhász was named first-team all-rookie by the WNBA in 2023.
The Lynx also waived guard Reigan Richardson Sunday.
The moves bring the Lynx roster to 13 players with final cuts looming. WNBA teams have a roster limit of 12 players, but have the option to carry just 11. With the regular season opening Friday in Dallas, final decisions will come early this week.