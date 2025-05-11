“I mean, it’s just a MLS regular-season game,” said Robin Lod.
“At least top 100, maybe top 50,” said Michael Boxall, asked to rank this win in Minnesota United history.
Postgame, the Loons were pretty quick to play off Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Inter Miami, over Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, over the league’s marquee team, the side that leads every MLS broadcast.
For once, Loons fans should ignore what the team captain and the team’s 2024 All-Star have to say, because for fans it likely meant a whole lot more than that.
Longtime Minnesota soccer fans know there haven’t always been days like Saturday in Minnesota soccer. There haven’t always been visits to Minnesota from world-class players, there haven’t always been top performances from the Loons at home. There haven’t always been mid-May, midafternoon occasions for fan celebrations.
Heck, this was just the 14th time in the team’s MLS history they even ended the game with a “4” or better on the scoreboard.
Plenty of Minnesotans can now say they saw Messi score in person. Loons fans will remember that. But they’ll also remember that Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Anthony Markanich and Robin Lod scored against Inter Miami, and that’ll be the memory that lasts far longer.
It’s days such as Saturday on which club lore is built and club history is written. It’s for fans, not players, to contextualize a game like this.